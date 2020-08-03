BREAKING: New Faction To “Shake Up The Structure” Of WWE Tonight On Raw

WWE has officially announced that a new faction will make its presence felt on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
We have no additional information at this time, but specifically calling the group a “new” faction could rule out the possibility of The Undisputed Era being called up from the NXT brand, as they were heavily involved in the build towards Survivor Series in 2019.
WWE released the following statement:
WWE.com has learned that a new faction is arriving on Raw tonight.
The Superstars comprising this faction have yet to be revealed, but rumblings around the WWE Performance Center say that the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization’s structure.
What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!