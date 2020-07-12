BREAKING: New IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Champion Crowned At NJPW Dominion

What did we just witness?

The landscape of New Japan Pro-Wrestling has been drastically altered over the past 24 hours. It started on Saturday with EVIL winning the 2020 New Japan Cup, before shocking the world by turning on Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito, and joining up with Bullet Club.

Just one night later, EVIL marched back into Osaka jo-Hall in front of the largest crowd of wrestling fans (about one-third the venue’s max capacity) the world has seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the closing bell, he had captured both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.

The main event match between former faction-mates was a long, grueling war of attrition. EVIL targeted an injured foot throughout the match, even putting Naito through a table feet-first at one point. He also had help from some familiar Bullet Club faces, and one very big surprise.

In the final moments of the match, a wrestler dressed like LIJ’s masked luchador BUSHI hit the ring and assaulted Naito, choking him with some kind of metal chain. The mysterious invader was clearly not the real BUSHI, and later unmasked to reveal himself as 50-year-old, 30-year wrestling veteran Dick Togo.

After a kick to the groin and one final finishing maneuver – EVERYTHING IS EVIL – the new Bullet Club turncoat was able to pin Naito and capture both of New Japan’s top heavyweight prizes in the same three-count.

Following the match, long-time friend Hiromu Takahashi, who has viewed EVIL largely as a protector of sorts since joining up with the faction, approached the ring and… well, to be honest, it appears that he had a full-blown mental breakdown after challenging the new champion.