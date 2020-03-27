BREAKING: Roman Reigns Pulled From WrestleMania 36

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been pulled from his match at WrestleMania 36, according to a breaking news report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, and although he successfully won his battle against cancer and famously returned to the ring in time for WrestleMania last year, he is still immunocompromised.

The former world champion reportedly approached WWE officials and expressed his concern over competing at any upcoming Performance Center shows amid the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship on one of the two nights of this year’s WrestleMania double-header. Goldberg will instead defend his title against an alternate opponent, although there is no word at this time about who that may be.