BREAKING: Roman Reigns Returns, New Universal Champion Crowned In WWE SummerSlam Main Event

The landscape of Friday Night Smackdown was changed dramatically this Sunday night in the closing moments of WWE SummerSlam, with both the crowning of a new Universal Champion, and the return of one of wrestling’s biggest names.

SummerSlam saw the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman completely unhinged for the first time, battling The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere match that spilled all across WWE’s newly constructed ThunderDome, including the backstage area.

Strowman tackled his opponent through the barricade, delivered a running powerslam in gorilla position, and literally cut open the ring to expose the hard wood underneath. No matter what he did, The Fiend continued to get back up, eventually connecting with a urinage slam and two Sister Abigails on the wood, pinning Strowman to win the belt.

Wyatt’s demonic alter ego got about three total seconds to celebrate before he was blindsided by a monstrous spear from a returning Roman Reigns!

Reigns has not been seen since prior to WrestleMania 36, where he was originally slated to face Bill Goldberg for the Universal title. He ended up pulling himself off the show, reportedly because he did not feel comfortable performing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was clearly not the same “Big Dog” that we’ve seen for years on WWE television. Reigns came wielding a steel chair and rocking a new “Wreck Everyone & Leave” t-shirt, savagely assaulting both Strowman and The Fiend while screaming angrily at both men.

