BREAKING: ‘Switchblade’ Jay White Steals Wrestle Kingdom Main Event From Kota Ibushi

For the first time ever, the G1 Climax contract has changed hands.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual round robin tournament – arguably the most grueling and prestigious tournament in the history of professional wrestling – dates all the way back to the World League in 1974.

It was first officially established in 2012 that the winner of the G1 would receive a contract, earning the right to challenge for the title of their choosing at New Japan’s annual January 4th Tokyo Dome show, Wrestle Kingdom.

It was also decided at the time that the winner of the G1 Climax would have to defend their contract against those he lost to during the tournament, in order to truly prove themselves worthy of the Tokyo Dome’s main event. And this year, for the first time ever, the incumbent contract holder lost their briefcase.

After an incredibly performance in the month-long tournament, Kota Ibushi defended the G1 briefcase against “Switchblade” Jay White, who has become notorious in his relatively short run for ruining fans’ hopes and dreams in major moments.

He’s put down every major name in New Japan, won the IWGP Heavyweight title, competed in the Tokyo Dome and Madison Square Garden, and now the Bullet Club leader is once again going to Wrestle Kingdom having defeated the “Golden Star” Ibushi – and he did with his feet on the bottom ropes.

White did approach IWGP double champion Tetsuya Naito after the Power Struggle main event, which saw Naito successfully defend against Bullet Club’s EVIL despite multiple rounds of outside interference.

The “Switchblade” claimed that he would be taking the night off on January 4th for night one of Wrestle Kingdom, but that he would face the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader for the world title on January 5th in the main event of night two. He was then chased out of the ring by Kota Ibushi.