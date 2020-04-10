BREAKING: The Revival Officially Released From WWE

WWE has officially announced today that The Revival has been released from their WWE contracts, bringing an end to their time with the company.

WWE’s official statement read:

“Effective today: Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

It has been widely reported for a while that The Revival have wanted their releases from the company, and that has now been made official after they turned down several contract offers.

Despite the duo not always been booked in the best way possible, they managed to achieve an incredible amount during their careers

2 x WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

2 x WWE Raw Tag Team Champions

1 x WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

NXT Year-End Awards (2016): Tag Team Of The Year/Match Of The Year (vs #DIY at Takeover: Toronto)

It will now be interesting to see what the future holds for both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in terms of what they do next.