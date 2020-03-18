BREAKING: WrestleMania 36 Expands To 2-Day Event, Host Announced

WrestleMania is expanding!

The annual April showcase is expanding to TWO NIGHTS set to take place on April 4th and 5th, live from mthe WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The news was first broken by 3-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who will actually be hosting both nights of Wrestlemania! Gronk will be on hand at the P.C. this Friday night for a special edition of WWE Smackdown, and will have more information for us then.

The idea to expand WrestleMania to a 2-day event is something fans have been discussing for quite some time, as the show continues to get longer and longer with each passing year. The WrestleMania 35 main event infamously did not wrap up until after midnight, local time.