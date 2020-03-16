WWE has confirmed in a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet that WrestleMania 36 will not take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL as planned.

Due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic, for the first time in history WrestleMania will take place at the WWE Performance Center, with only “essential personnel” in attendance.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump addressed the nation with a new set of guidelines, recommending that people work from home when available, and avoid gatherings with more than 10 individuals.

Below is the official statement from WWE: