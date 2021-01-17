WWE
BREAKING: WrestleMania 37 To Take Place Across Two Nights At Raymond James Stadium, Fans Returning!
WWE has confirmed the dates and locations for the next THREE incarnations of WrestleMania, including a major breaking news announcement about the upcoming April classic.
Various Superstars and officials including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and John Cena headline a rather bizarre video package (seen below) pretending to host a breaking news bulletin on television. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Sasha Banks also make appearances.
The most important piece of information is that WrestleMania 37 will take place across two nights on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. And yes, that means THE FANS ARE COMING BACK!
Per WWE.com:
In coordination with local partners and government officials, WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks.
WWE is clearly banking on the country being in a much different place come April with vaccines becoming more readily available, but if they’re able to pull this off, it will be the first major WWE event with fans in attendance since the 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, returning to the same venue that hosted WrestleMania 32. Finally, WrestleMania 39 will be held on April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
BREAKING: @JohnCena, @WWERomanReigns, @HeymanHustle, @SashaBanksWWE, @StephMcMahon and @TripleH provide a major update on the upcoming sites for #WrestleMania in 2021, 2022 and 2023! pic.twitter.com/nQd4y8HfBn
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2021
Two More Teams Advance In 2021 NXT Dusty Cup, Updated Bracket
Two more matches in the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament took place this Friday night on WWE 205 Live, bringing us more than halfway through the first round.
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, who was allowed to compete despite not meeting the 205-pound weight limit, defeated August Grey and Curt Stallion. They will now face the newly debuted MSK (The Rascalz) in the quarterfinals.
Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma also defeated the Bollywood Boyz to advance. Their opponents have yet to be determined, but it will be either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.
The 2021 Dusty Cup continues next Wednesday night on WWE NXT.
Kevin Owens Brings Paul Heyman To Silence On ‘Talking Smack’ (Video)
Kevin Owens was a guest on this morning’s all new episode of Talking Smack.
As you might expect, things very quickly got uncomfortable between him and Paul Heyman, who for some reason is still hosting the show despite consistently creating a hostile, borderline threatening work environment for co-host Kayla Braxton.
Owens shared a very tense moment with Heyman, bringing the legendary ECW head to a rare silence, while discussing their lengthy history together. Check out the video above.
Just moments before this (the show is taped on Friday nights after Smackdown), KO signed on the dotted line to face the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Universal Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool Tests Positive For COVID-19
WWE legend Michelle McCool confirmed on Instagram this weekend that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former women’s champion looks to be quarantined at home, and noted in a hashtag that her husband Mark Calaway, better known as wrestling icon The Undertaker, is currently “holding down the fort”.
“Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ….soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post). What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it! Blessed to have mild symptoms…super blessed I’m the only one in our home who has it…. & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8’ long ‘COVID Communication telephone!’ I’d give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y’all stay safe & healthy!”
