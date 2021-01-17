BREAKING: WrestleMania 37 To Take Place Across Two Nights At Raymond James Stadium, Fans Returning!

WWE has confirmed the dates and locations for the next THREE incarnations of WrestleMania, including a major breaking news announcement about the upcoming April classic.

Various Superstars and officials including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and John Cena headline a rather bizarre video package (seen below) pretending to host a breaking news bulletin on television. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Sasha Banks also make appearances.

The most important piece of information is that WrestleMania 37 will take place across two nights on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. And yes, that means THE FANS ARE COMING BACK!

Per WWE.com:

In coordination with local partners and government officials, WWE will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks.

WWE is clearly banking on the country being in a much different place come April with vaccines becoming more readily available, but if they’re able to pull this off, it will be the first major WWE event with fans in attendance since the 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, returning to the same venue that hosted WrestleMania 32. Finally, WrestleMania 39 will be held on April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.