WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and has been placed in quarantine, the company announced on Monday afternoon.

McIntyre was scheduled to go one-on-one with “The Viper” Randy Orton tonight on Monday Night Raw. It was also teased that he would answer Bill Goldberg’s challenge for a world title match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

What this now means for the Rumble is unclear. McIntyre has 20 days to enter quarantine and return a negative test before he can be cleared to rejoin the roster. This is unlikely but not unprecedented.

In 2020, Lance Archer was pulled from AEW television after testing positive for COVID-19, and was able to return 21 days later to battle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

On the other end, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks recently spoke about his experience with the disease, stating that he was “bedridden for nearly three weeks”. Even after he returned, his brother had to do the majority of the work in-ring because his cardio had been so badly affected.