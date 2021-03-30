After weeks of speculation, it has now been officially confirmed that WWE NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania weekend.

That’s right folks, the Wednesday night wars are officially over. It has been widely reported that WWE NXT was set to move to Tuesdays, and now the company has announced it, with the black and gold brand moving to Tuesdays on April 13th.

The show will remain on the USA Network, and BT Sport (for UK viewers), and is part of a new extension with WWE’s deal with USA Network. The show will be remaining two hours with no changes set to take place to the show itself outside of the day.

WWE released the following statement: “We are incredibly proud of our three-decade partnership with WWE and in extending USA’s NXT deal, we are further establishing our portfolio as an unrivaled home for quality WWE content,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal. “By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming.” “We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” said Paul Triple H Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced it was moving to Thursday nights, which means the two will not be competing. This move is also likely to help both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite as the two shows will no longer be competing for an audience.