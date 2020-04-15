Vince McMahon held a conference call with WWE employees and talents on Wednesday morning, announcing that the company would be making cuts across the board due to difficulties amid COVID-19. Those cuts have officially begun.

WWE confirmed on social media that Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, EC3 and Lio Rush were the first five WWE Superstars to be released from the company.

1:45PM – Luke Gallows and Heath Slater have been released. 2:10PM – Eric Young has been released. 2:25PM – Kurt Angle and Aiden English have been released. 2:30PM – PWInsider.com has confirmed that Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), Dave “Fit” Finlay, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, Shane Helms and Lance Storm have all been either released or furloughed. All were working as WWE producers. 2:50PM – Erick Rowan and Epico Colon have been released. 3:00PM – Primo Colon, Sarah Logan and referee Mike Chioda have been released. 3:05PM – Mike Kanellis has been released. 3:15PM – Maria Kanellis has been released. 3:30PM – Zack Ryder has been released. 3:35PM – No Way Jose has been released. 4:30PM – Rusev has been released. 4:40PM – NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo has been released.

