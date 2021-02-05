BREAKING: WWE Releases Steve Cutler

WWE announced on Thursday that the company has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler.

The following was posted to WWE.com:

WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Cutler signed with the Performance Center in 2014. He went on to form The Forgotten Sons alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker in NXT, where they were featured often.

The trio was called up to SmackDown last spring, but later disbanded with Cutler and Blake being rebranded as King Corbin’s “Knights of the Lone Wolf.”

This news came as a shock to Steve Cutler, who tweeted, “Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me.”

Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me. Thanks for your continued support. 90 days… the countdown begins🍻🍻 — Steve Kupryk (@SteveCutlerWWE) February 5, 2021

Cutler’s girlfriend Deonna Purrazzo noted, “COVID strikes again,” as she was among the first batch of WWE talent released due to the pandemic.

COVID strikes again… LOL — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 5, 2021

It remains to be seen what led to Cutler’s termination. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest on this developing story.