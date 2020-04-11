BREAKING: WWE Scraps Weekend TV Taping Events, Returning To Live Format Next Week

There has been a major change to this weekend’s planned superset of WWE television tapings.

The original plan, as first reported by PWInsider.com, was to tape upwards of four weeks of Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Main Event and 205 Live at the Performance Center, all over the course of multiple days. Talent flew into Orlando on Wednesday and were staying at a local hotel that WWE has essentially taken over.

In an unexpected move, after WWE wrapped up taping this week’s Smackdown prior to the show airing on FOX, the decision was made to scrap the remaining taping events and return to a live format for all three brands, starting with next week’s Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider has updated their original report, stating that talent will now be flown out weekly for live tapings at the Performance Center.

This decision is likely to be met with heavy criticism, as WWE has already come under fire by many for continuing to run shows during the COVID-19 pandemic when virtually every other non-wrestling sports league has completely shut down.

The entire point of doing the huge sets of TV tapings was that they could be shut down by local or state government at any time, and to minimize the overall risk to the talent. Now instead of doing everything at once and then sending the roster home for a full month to ride out the virus, talent will be continually put at risk every single week while traveling.