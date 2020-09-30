BREAKING: WWE Superstar Tegan Nox Suffers Torn ACL

NXT Superstar Tegan Nox has sustained a torn ACL, with WWE making the announcement on Twitter this afternoon. The company’s story-driven explanation is that she suffered the injury as a result of a recent attack by Candice LeRae.

This is the third time in just three years that Nox has torn her ACL. The first injury occurred prior to the first Mae Young Classic tournament, taking her out of the running and out of action for nearly a year.

It happened again during the quarterfinals of the 2018 tournament, with Nox actually tearing her ACL, MCL, meniscus and lateral collateral ligament. putting her on the shelf for another ten months.