BREAKING: ‘The Icon’ Sting Makes Shocking Debut In AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has signed Sting to a multi-year contract.

Yes, you read that correctly. The heart and soul of NITRO and the “Icon” of World Championship Wrestling will once again compete on the TNT network after shocking the world in his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday night.

Sting made an immediate impact, coming face-to-face with both the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and the TNT Champion Darby Allin, taking his very first steps in an AEW ring.

An official press release from the company, shared in its entirety below, revealed that the 12-time world heavyweight champion signed not only a multi-year deal, but a full-time deal, implying that he will be on AEW programming consistently going forward.

“THE ICON” STING MAKES DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE “WINTER IS COMING” EPISODE ON TNT

December 2, 2020 – “Winter is Coming” was already guaranteed to be the biggest episode

of AEW DYNAMITE yet, but on a night packed with tremendous clashes, the debut of

wrestling legend Sting took the world by surprise.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, Sting’s jaw-dropping

appearance sent electricity through the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., and

throughout the wrestling world, when he stepped in the ring.

AEW has also confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year

agreement.

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite

yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring

wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the

final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in

2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him

back home to TNT!”

Tune in to AEW DYNAMITE on TNT next week to see why Sting is joining the most boundless

promotion in all of wrestling.