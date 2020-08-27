Breezango Win NXT Tag Team Titles, Ending Decade-Long Search For Gold

The decade-long quest for gold has finally come to an end for veteran WWE Superstars Fandango and Tyler Breeze.
The definition of “NXT Originals”, the duo known as Breezango – or at times, the Fashion Police – defeated Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel this Wednesday night to become the brand new NXT Tag Team Champions!
Fandango signed with WWE developmental in 2008 and was a part of the NXT roster back when it was a weekly competition series. Breeze arrived in FCW in 2010, and was a part of the very first class of NXT Superstars during the transition in 2012.
Despite both having worked a full-time WWE schedule for the better part of the last decade, this is their first championship win of any kind under the company’s umbrella.
Just… 𝑔𝑜𝓇𝑔𝑒𝑜𝓊𝓈. 😍 #WWENXT @MmmGorgeous @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/1eHVpciJsf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 27, 2020
That is some *chefs kiss* teamwork. #WWENXT @WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/odEqpw4ARs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
.@MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango have a golden opportunity right now on #WWENXT!
Can #Breezango win the big one or will we see an IMPERIUM celebration? pic.twitter.com/r87S1Qgk3j
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020