Breezango Win NXT Tag Team Titles, Ending Decade-Long Search For Gold

The decade-long quest for gold has finally come to an end for veteran WWE Superstars Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

The definition of “NXT Originals”, the duo known as Breezango – or at times, the Fashion Police – defeated Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel this Wednesday night to become the brand new NXT Tag Team Champions!

Fandango signed with WWE developmental in 2008 and was a part of the NXT roster back when it was a weekly competition series. Breeze arrived in FCW in 2010, and was a part of the very first class of NXT Superstars during the transition in 2012.

Despite both having worked a full-time WWE schedule for the better part of the last decade, this is their first championship win of any kind under the company’s umbrella.