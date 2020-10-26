Brendan Vink made several appearances on WWE Raw earlier this year, but he is now back in WWE NXT and with a new name.

Vink impressed during his performances on WWE Raw at the start of the pandemic-era of WWE. He worked alongside Shane Thorne in a tag team, and they were even put alongside MVP for a very brief run, but since then he hasn’t been seen.

However, Vink took to Twitter to confirm he is back in WWE NXT, and not only that, but he is now going under a new name, Tony Modra.