During a recent Q&A on Instagram Live, WWE Hall Of Famer, Bret Hart gave his honest thoughts on Hulk Hogan, and they weren’t complimentary.

Bret was answering questions when someone asked his thoughts on the Hulkster, with Bret stating: “Do I like Hulk Hogan? No I don’t. I think he’s a phoney piece of s**.”

You can see the moment it happened below: