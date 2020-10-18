Bret Hart Rates Goldberg’s In-Ring Workrate 0/10

Bret Hart recently gave his thoughts on WWE Hall Of Famer, Goldberg, rating his in-ring ability an incredibly low, 0/10.

The Hitman spoke on the Confessions Of The Hitman web series about Goldberg, claiming he was like a gorilla in the ring who hadn’t been taught how to work.

“[Goldberg] was a gorilla,” Hart recalled. “[Goldberg] was a guy that nobody seemed to have taught how wrestling really works. He seemed to think he could just pick a guy up and just slam him through the mat as hard as you could and that was good wrestling. But I always liked Bill as a person. His wrestling, his workrate was 0/10. Like, everything he did hurt – everything! He could tie up with you and hurt you. He’d tie up with himself and hurt himself!

“Bill was one of those types of guys that I don’t think understood ever that it’s supposed to look like it hurt but it’s not supposed really hurt. And he had so many people praising him because he’d run you over like a car. Like, he’d football tackle you with no pads on. He’s all jacked up and roided up, and he’s about 280 lbs. You might as well have a real car just drive over top of you. He’d line up and just run you down, knock you down, and hurt guys. I asked, ‘how does he do that without hurting everybody?’ And everybody he worked with would come to the back holding their ribs. Guys would have tears in their eyes from how much pain they were in, and he was a really reckless and dangerous guy to wrestle.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)