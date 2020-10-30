While nobody was able to lock in the Sharpshooter as well as Bret Hart, many wrestlers have used the move since, but some have struggled.

The Hitman recently spoke with Fightful.com where he discussed some of the wrestlers who used the move, picking two legends in particular who he thought struggled with the move.

“I can tell you the ones that have the worst easier. I know Steve Austin had a hard time putting it on, so did Rock. They would tell you that themselves. You think, when you look at it, you go ‘Oh, I can put that on.’ But, you gotta think about it and gotta know how to put it on to appreciate it,” said Bret.

Bret Hart even spoke about the Montreal Screwjob and how he had to help Shawn Michaels apply the move that would eventually lead to the controversial moment taking place.

“Yeah. A lot of guys, even on the screwjob, I had to yell up at Shawn as he was putting it on. I had to yell up, ‘You’re putting it on backwards.’ Then, if you watch, he switches. So, I actually helped him put the final screwjob on right,” said Bret.

However, it wasn’t all bad, with the Hitman giving praise to his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Sting, on how he used the move.