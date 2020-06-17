Bret Hart Says He Regrets Ever Going To WCW; “They Really Didn’t Know What To Do With Me”

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart was a special guest on the FS1 studio show WWE Backstage this Tuesday night.

Fellow legend Booker T was one of the co-hosts this week, and when the two began discussing their days in WCW, the “Excellence of Execution” expressed regret for having ever left Vince McMahon and the World Wrestling Federation.

“I remember Vince saying to me, ‘WCW would never know what to do with a Bret Hart.’ After about 3-4 months I realized how incredibly true that was, that they really didn’t know what to do with me. They had no appreciation for my skills or my abilities. I remember often going to Eric Bischoff and going, ‘How about throwing me with this guy? How about I do this?’ They would always come up with the most lame reasons…” “If I could do it all over again, I think I’d try to find a better way … to stay in WWE. Knowing what I know now about WCW, I’m sorry that I ever went there.”

Bret Hart left WWE in 1997 after the events of the infamous “Monstreal Screwjob”, in which he was legitimately screwed out of the world title because he had refused to drop the belt to Shawn Michaels on his way out of the company.