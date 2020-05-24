Brian Cage Has Arrived In All Elite Wrestling – And He Did Not Come Alone!

The Machine has arrived in All Elite Wrestling!

Brian Cage shocked the world tonight as the surprise entrant in the Casino Ladder Match, opening AEW Double or Nothing live on pay-per-view in a major way.

The former Impact Wrestling star came to the ring accompanied by Taz, who appears to be his manager, and proceeded to rip a gimmicked ladder in half. Cage would ultimately win the match after maiming the rest of its competitors, earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

It was heavily rumored that Cage was bound for AEW last year, after his contract with Impact expired. In fact, it was actually reported by SoCalUncensored.com back in January that he had signed, despite requiring surgery to repair a torn biceps.

Cage and his wife denied the claims on social media at the time, but AEW President Tony Khan has since confirmed that not only did he sign earlier this year, but he’s been paid by the company the entire time despite suffering the injury in another company’s ring.