Brian Cage & Taz Set To Appear On 7/22 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that both Brian Cage and Taz will be appearing on AEW Dynamite this week following Cage’s failure to beat Jon Moxley.
It is unknown how the relationship between Cage and Taz is right now after Taz threw in the towel last week to cost Brian Cage the AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley.
This Wednesday on Dynamite – @MrGMSI_BCage & @OfficialTAZ will appear!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/YvfCoqeMIB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 20, 2020
There has been plenty announced for the show already as well, with the following being confirmed:
- Cody will defend his TNT Championship
- Jurassic Express vs Jake Hager & Chris Jericho
- Hangman Page vs Dark Order’s Five
- Young Bucks vs The Butcher & The Blader (Falls Count Anywhere match)
- Ivelisse vs Diamante
- MJF in action