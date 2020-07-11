Brian Cage To Defend FTW Title Against Brian Pillman Jr. On AEW DARK Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for the July 14 edition of AEW DARK, which will be headlined by “The Machine” Brian Cage defending the FTW Championship against Brian Pillman Jr.

There is actually a fun indie wrestling story attached to this match. Brian Cage was the first Warrior Wrestling Champion for the Chicago-based promotion, but had to vacate the belt due to the injury he sustained last year.

Pillman was actually Cage’s hand-picked replacement for a War of Attrition match; an 8-man tag where the winners immediately battle in a 2-on-2 tag team match, and those winners finish the fight with a singles match.

Here’s the lineup for AEW DARK:

Serpentico & Luther vs. Brady Pierce & Suge D

Robert Anthony vs. Ricky Starks

Diamante & Rache Chanel vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes

Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt

Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon

FTW Title Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.