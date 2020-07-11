Brian Cage To Defend FTW Title Against Brian Pillman Jr. On AEW DARK Next Week

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for the July 14 edition of AEW DARK, which will be headlined by “The Machine” Brian Cage defending the FTW Championship against Brian Pillman Jr.
There is actually a fun indie wrestling story attached to this match. Brian Cage was the first Warrior Wrestling Champion for the Chicago-based promotion, but had to vacate the belt due to the injury he sustained last year.
Pillman was actually Cage’s hand-picked replacement for a War of Attrition match; an 8-man tag where the winners immediately battle in a 2-on-2 tag team match, and those winners finish the fight with a singles match.
Here’s the lineup for AEW DARK:
- Serpentico & Luther vs. Brady Pierce & Suge D
- Robert Anthony vs. Ricky Starks
- Diamante & Rache Chanel vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt
- Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
- FTW Title Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
SIX matches are ready for #AEWDark next week with your main event set as the #FTW championship is on the line between champion 'The Machine' @MrGMSI_BCage & challenger @FlyinBrianJr.
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/pCSqjKqfBg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 11, 2020