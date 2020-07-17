Brian Cage vs Jeff Cobb, Lance Archer, The Rascalz & More Set For Warrior Wrestling: Friday Night Lights

Chicago-based indie promotion Warrior Wrestling has announced their first even since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Friday Night Lights”, streaming live on FITE TV from the football field of Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, IL.

Fans will be permitted to attend, however the promotion has released detailed social distancing guidelines, for both the show and the pre-show VIP fanfest, that will be strictly enforced at all times.

Individuals and small groups will be assigned their own clearly marked seating areas, each 15 feet away from the other. Facial masks must be worn, there will be no concessions or paper tickets to limit person-to-person contact, and temperature checks will be administered for all prior to entry.

Here’s the announced match card so far: