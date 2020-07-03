Brian Cage Was Originally Supposed To Be Part Of AEW’s Double Or Nothing In 2019

Brian Cage may now be part of the AEW roster, but the current number one contender to the World Title revealed he was set to appear much earlier.

Brian Cage debuted at this year’s AEW Double Or Nothing event, appearing and winning the Casino Battle Royale. The victory made Cage the number one contender to Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title, but the company wanted him to appear an entire year earlier.

While it would only have been a one-off appearance, Brian Cage was backstage ready to perform at the 2019 edition of Double Or Nothing. Cage shared the story on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, revealing that IMPACT Wrestling pulled the plug on the idea.

“I was actually supposed to be on Double Or Nothing last year in the Battle Royale also as a surprise. It was about 90 minutes until showtime, I remember a lot of people in the Battle Royale didn’t know and I was so stoked because almost nothing is kept a secret in wrestling anymore. Nobody knew I was supposed to be in that. IMPACT caught whiff of that and they were more mad because I was their world champion at the time and that I wasn’t winning. They were mad that I was on their pre-show on a Battle Royale and I wasn’t even winning as their champion and I got where they were coming from,” Cage said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcript.)

Brian Cage was initially set to have his title match next week at AEW Fyter Fest, but that has since been moved to July 15th’s Fight For The Fallen event due to Moxley’s COVID-19 precautions, as his wife, Renee Young, has tested positive.