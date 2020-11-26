Brian Kendrick Reportedly Working As A WWE NXT Producer

In a recent report by PWInsider.com, it has been revealed that WWE veteran, Brian Kendrick is now working as a producer for WWE NXT.

While there weren’t any further details provided, it was noted he has been doing the job “as of late.” Kendrick worked as a trainer back in 2014 and re-signed with the company during the CWC tournament, remaining an active performer since that point.

Kendrick has continued to work on WWE’s 205 Live, with his most recent appearance coming on the October 30 episode where he teamed up with Mansoor to battle Ever-Rise.