Brian Myers Answers World Title Open Challenge In IMPACT Wrestling Return (Video)

Brian Myers made his long-awaited return to IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, answering Eddie Edwards’ weekly open challenge for a shot at the IMPACT World Championship.

IMPACT has been hyping Myers’ return to the promotion since the build to Slammiversary, where he was one of numerous former WWE stars teased to appear.

After his first run in WWE ended in 2014, Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, made his IMPACT debut coming in during the merger with Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling.

While his time there was brief, he and Trevor Lee, now wrestling as Cameron Grimes in WWE NXT, won the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Myers was ultimately unsuccessful in his first match back, but he put up a hell of a fight. Plus, you’ve got to give the two-time WWE tag champ credit for going after the world champion in his first night back. Highlights above.