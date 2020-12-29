WWE
Brian Myers Critical Of WWE Tribute To Brodie Lee On Monday Night Raw
IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers was among the many individuals disappointed by WWE’s tribute to the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
The USA Network broadcast began with a simple graphic in memory of Brodie, who wrestled for the company as Luke Harper for just short of a decade, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and multiple sets of tag team titles.
“No ten bell salute?” Myers tweeted. “No video package? This many was beloved by his peers and we’re all grieving hard. This isn’t right.”
Many fans were understandably upset that WWE chose not to put together a video package celebrating Brodie’s long career with the company, nor did they start the evening with a moment of silence.
All Elite Wrestling has already announced that this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be entirely dedicated to Brodie, a former TNT Champion and leader of The Dark Order. There will be a special match card as well, with the show originally planned for this week being pushed back to the first Wednesday of 2021.
Xavier Woods Remembers Brodie Lee In Emotional Raw Talk Appearance
Xavier Woods paid tribute to Brodie Lee on WWE Raw last night, and he continued to do that on Raw Talk after the show.
Woods wore a black armband with ‘Brodie’ written on it during his WWE Raw appearance and used his famous discus clothesline during the match as a way of paying tribute to Brodie.
Then on Raw Talk, Xavier Woods went into detail about the type of person that Brodie was, admitting that he was someone who was important to everyone in the company.
“If you never got the pleasure of meeting him, he was a fantastic human who did so much for this industry,” Woods said of Lee. “The lives that he touched and the way he made people feel… whether you were a wrestler, whether you worked on the crew, whether you were in catering, whether you were a fan.
“He is someone who isn’t just extremely important to me, but extremely important to everyone in this company, and we just really are gonna miss him, a lot. So, we love you, and we wish we could see you.”
Kofi Kingston then chimed in with his thoughts, discussing what an amazing father Brodie was, admitting that was one of his greatest traits.
“You’ve seen all the posts online on social media – he was an amazing father, it was one of the most admirable traits about him,” Kofi said. “We had so many stories back and forth about our kids because they’re kind of cut from the same cloth, we got a couple of wild boys. You know? So every WrestleMania they would always get together, they called themselves The New Day Kids, you know, and they just… it was just an amazing feeling to share that bond with him.
“You know, like you said, we’ve been seeing all the posts on social media and just see how many lives he touched in the business, in the ring, but more importantly, outside of the ring with all the family stuff. Like Woods said, he’s going to be dearly missed, his presence is going to be missed, and yeah, it’s crazy. It’s crazy.”
Xavier Woods then finished by urging everyone to take an extra second to just remember Lee and the man that he was.
“We just want to make sure everybody takes a second,” Woods said. “You know, take a second, remember him for the man that he was, and the legacy that he leaves. Just keep him in your thoughts.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Kane Discusses Wearing His Ring Gear During The Undertaker’s Final Farewell
Kane recently spoke about his appearance during The Undertaker’s Final Farewell segment at WWE Survivor Series earlier this year.
The segment saw a lot of WWE legends make appearances who had been involved in The Undertaker’s career, which Kane was obviously part of. However, unlike everyone else, Kane appeared in his traditional ring gear and mask, which led to plenty of jokes online.
However, when speaking with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kane revealed it was always the plan to be in ring gear as he discussed the reasoning behind that.
“No, no, no. I was supposed to [be in ring gear]. Yeah, here’s the thing: Kane is Kane and despite different incarnations and all that, that was the reason for that because Kane and Undertaker I think, you know, pulled back the veil somewhat and sometimes we forget that. But that’s kind of what separates them I think from a lot of the other formers is the fact that they’re truly characters and I know people speculated [but] that was the plan all along so, some of those things I think sometimes people [begin] speculating and outthink themselves a little too much into it.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Pat McAfee Reveals He Broke His Toe Inside War Games
Pat McAfee recently discussed being involved inside War Games, talking about the injuries that he suffered from the match.
McAfee teamed with Pete Dunne and current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan to take on the Undisputed Era inside the steel structure, but the former NFL star admitted he may not have fully understood what he was getting himself in for.
McAfee revealed on the Busted Open Radio holiday podcast that he actually suffered a broken toe during the match and certainly took a beating.
“After Sunday night’s WarGames, I must admit, I don’t know if I fully understood what I was signing up for. Okay, there was a moment before that match backstage where the boys and I were getting ready to go out there and I’m pretty calm, cool, you know, excited for what’s about to go down and there’s like smelling salts, there’s some pacing going on, there’s a lot of it — it feels like you — the tension was palpable back there… and I was just kind of chilling, and then after going through one, I kind of understand why there was so much tension backstage. I mean my body was beat to hell, shoulder was completely bruised. My neck, we thought we potentially had a T1-T2 after coming off the top flatback and basically off the top of the cage and obviously the test came back and I’m good but the body’s sore, I got a broken toe, feels like I sprained my ankle somehow. I obviously had put on weight since then so I’ve been allergic to everything that’s been going on. It was an ass beating for sure and I didn’t get pinned so, I mean [I’m] still wondering about the results of it all.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcription)
