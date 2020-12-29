Brian Myers Critical Of WWE Tribute To Brodie Lee On Monday Night Raw

IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers was among the many individuals disappointed by WWE’s tribute to the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The USA Network broadcast began with a simple graphic in memory of Brodie, who wrestled for the company as Luke Harper for just short of a decade, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and multiple sets of tag team titles.

“No ten bell salute?” Myers tweeted. “No video package? This many was beloved by his peers and we’re all grieving hard. This isn’t right.”

Many fans were understandably upset that WWE chose not to put together a video package celebrating Brodie’s long career with the company, nor did they start the evening with a moment of silence.

All Elite Wrestling has already announced that this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be entirely dedicated to Brodie, a former TNT Champion and leader of The Dark Order. There will be a special match card as well, with the show originally planned for this week being pushed back to the first Wednesday of 2021.