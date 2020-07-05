Brian Pillman Jr. To Make All Elite Wrestling Singles Debut This Week

Brian Pillman Jr., the 26-year-old son of the late “Loose Cannon”, will make his in-ring singles debut for All Elite Wrestling this coming Tuesday night on AEW DARK.
“Months of preparation behind me and I will finally make my debut for All Elite Wrestling”, he wrote on Twitter. “This is quite literally the BIGGEST opportunity of my life and I hope that everyone tunes in to see what I’ve been cooking up.”
Pillman is currently signed with MLW as a member of The New Hart Foundation, and is the reigning Warrior Wrestling Champion. He previously appeared as a surprise participant in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019.
8 matches have been confirmed for AEW DARK:
- Joe Alonzo, Brady Pierce, Tony Donati & Faboo Andre vs. Lucha Brothers & The Butcher & The Blade
- Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon vs. The Dark Order
- Big Swole vs. Rache Chanel
- Will Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Luther
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Shawn Dean
- Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears
- Scorpio Sky vs. Serpentico