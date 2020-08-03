Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Welcome Baby Number Two

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child into the world on Saturday, August 1. The WWE couple did not know the gender of their baby ahead of time – it’s a boy! – and they have yet to reveal a name.

Brie, 36, is retired from in-ring competition but still stars alongside twin sister Nicole in the E! reality series Total Bellas, for which the two are both executive producers.

The Bella twins announced in January that they were both pregnant. Nicole, alongside fiance Artem Chigvintsev of Dancing With The Stars fame, also welcomed their first child this weekend, just one day after Brie and Bryan.