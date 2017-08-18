Brie Bella Says That Daniel Bryan Will Wrestle Again

On February 8 of last year, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan announced his retirement in his home state of Washington. Prior to that, he had been trying to get cleared for an in-ring return, but WWE’s head of medical — Dr. Joseph Maroon — wouldn’t give him the green light.

Since his retirement, Bryan has hinted at an in-ring return, and he’s even hinted that he’s going to wrestle elsewhere if WWE doesn’t allow him to return to action when his contract expires next year.

While speaking on the From The Top Rope podcast, Brie Bella, Bryan’s wife, pretty much said that Bryan is going to wrestle again, and if WWE doesn’t allow him to, she’ll encourage him to wrestle elsewhere.

“And I told Bryan, ‘You do have a daughter, so always remember that. But if the doctors finally give you the green light,’ I go, ‘Go! This is your dream and passion. You have one life to live and I will never hold you back.’ … Because I love to wrestle, and I would hate if someone told me you can’t do it. And if WWE doesn’t allow it, then I said, ‘Go somewhere else. It’s all on you.’ Obviously he would love to be able to get back in that WWE ring, but I know for a fact my husband is going to find his way back to the ring. He honestly is.”