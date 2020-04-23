Britt Baker Discusses Being Shown At NXT Takeover & Tony Khan’s Reaction

AEW’s Britt Baker recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho where she reflected on being shown at NXT Takeover: War Games in the crowd.

The cameras panned to Baker in the crowd during the main event after Adam Cole’s big bump where her reaction was a genuine one of shock and horror. Despite being an AEW star, Baker was in the crowd due to her relationship with Adam Cole, showing support to her partner.

She spoke about the incident and how the reaction was in AEW, admitting that she always asks either Tony Khan or the Young Bucks about going to the show beforehand.

“I’ve always asked ahead of time, either the [Young] Bucks or Tony [Khan], ‘is it okay if I go?’ And it’s to the point where Tony is like, ‘Stop asking. Of course, you can always go. Why would we not want you to go and support your boyfriend? We’re not a cult.’ The first time that they put me on TV, I was sitting in my comped section and the camera was nowhere near us. This was very early, before AEW was on TV. And Stephanie McMahon sits in the seat next to me and they zoom on her. And I’m just looking at her. I truly don’t know if they knew who I was at that point or not. It was a funny meme and it looks like I’m mean mugging her.”

Baker then spoke about the cage match and the fact that Triple H went out of his way to apologize to her for putting her on camera during the match.

She continued, “The second time, I didn’t want to sit backstage because they were doing crazy cage match bumps so I was like, ‘Is there anyway I can watch in the crowd?’ They said, ‘Yup, absolutely.’ I’m in my seat, everything is good. For his match, they moved me behind the commentary table and because the match was in the cage, the camera wouldn’t come out there. To me, that made sense. It wasn’t until the very end, he took this disgusting bump off the top of the cage. I don’t even know which camera it was because I was looking in the ring. I didn’t know until I went backstage and Triple H came up to me and was like, ‘I’m so sorry, we didn’t mean for that to happen. We got you on camera and your reaction to the bump. They didn’t know who you were.’ Do I believe that? I don’t know. But he was very apologetic, super nice, him and Stephanie both. Tony didn’t care at all because after that night, I was the top Google search of the entire show.”