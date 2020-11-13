Britt Baker Getting Her Own AEW Talk Show, Tony Khan Kills False Dynamite Spoiler

The following report contains SPOILERS for a new talk show segment that will debut on next week’s episode of AEW DARK. Continue at your own risk.

The doctor will see you now! All Elite Wrestling’s resident dentist Dr. Britt Baker DMD is apparently getting a brand new talk show segment, believed to be called “The Waiting Room”.

This information comes from a Reddit user named “SpaceForce1”, who has been leaking information from AEW tapings going all the way back to the Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing. The same individual also correctly leaked Ricky Starks signing with the company, and Eric Bischoff’s surprise appearance.

“SpaceForce1” wrote a new post early Thursday morning detailing the first episode of “The Waiting Room”, where Britt will be interviewing Angelico and Jack Evans, TH2. We don’t want to give too much information away as the good doctor has become one of our favorite people on AEW television, but the information is there for those who want it.

AEW President Tony Khan himself confirmed that the new segment will take place while correcting misinformation spread by a Ringside News article, which assumed the talk show was pre-recorded for next week’s episode of Dynamite.