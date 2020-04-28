Britt Baker Reveals Cody & Brandi Rhodes Urged Her Not To Anywhere Prior To AEW

Britt Baker recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho where she discussed signing with AEW, revealing what her main concern was prior to joining the company.

Baker spoke about the importance of still being able to do her dental work, while also revealing that Cody and Brandi Rhodes has urged her not to sign with anyone prior to AEW kickstarting.

“I was doing Ring of Honor shows and seeing The Young Bucks, Cody, and Brandi pretty regularly. A bunch of chatter was coming from everywhere about this new promotion and no one really knew what was going on,” Baker recalled on Talk is Jericho. “But it got more serious to the point where Cody and Brandi had said, ‘Are you signing with WWE or anywhere?’ I said, ‘No, not yet.’ They said, ‘Don’t sign anything.’ And that was it. No explanation. Just, ‘Don’t sign anything.’ I was contacted by Brandi and she laid it all on the line. ‘There’s this new company. It’s going to be in huge arenas and on TV. We want to have you as the first woman signed.’ Obviously, I had so many questions, but the biggest checkmark was could I still be a dentist during the week? That was one of the first conversations I had with Tony [Khan].” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)