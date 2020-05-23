Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing With Injury, Replacement Set

All Elite Wrestling has made the unfortunate announcement that Dr. Britt Baker DMD will no longer compete in her scheduled match this Saturday at Double or Nothing, due to an injury suffered earlier this week on Dynamite.

Baker sustained the injury during a tag team match, teaming with AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. After she was thrown into the corner, Shida and Statlander picked up Rose and slammed her into the same corner, landing hard on Baker’s awkwardly bent leg.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but AEW promises to address the situation at Saturday night’s pay-per-view. Statlander, who was originally scheduled to face Britt Baker at Double or Nothing, will now wrestle Penelope Ford instead.