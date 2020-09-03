ProWrestling.com

Britt Baker vs Big Swole Confirmed For AEW All Out Buy In, Updated Card

A brand new match has been added to the AEW All Out match card, with a women’s bout being confirmed for the Buy In pre-show.

It was revealed that Britt Baker will be going one on one with Big Swole on the show in a Tooth and Nails match, which will be Baker’s first singles match since May.

The two ladies have been feuding for several months up to this point though, and it is certainly a highly anticipated match.

Below is the full match card for this Saturday’s event:

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall), Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky

Broken Rules Match – Matt will leave AEW if he loses: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Fenix, Pentagon, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston and TBA

– The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)

Buy In/ Tooth And Nail Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker