Britt Baker vs Big Swole Confirmed For AEW All Out Buy In, Updated Card

A brand new match has been added to the AEW All Out match card, with a women’s bout being confirmed for the Buy In pre-show.

It was revealed that Britt Baker will be going one on one with Big Swole on the show in a Tooth and Nails match, which will be Baker’s first singles match since May.

IT'S OFFICIAL!@RealBrittBaker & @SwoleWorld will FINALLY clash in a TOOTH & NAIL MATCH at All Out! Order All Out live NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & and all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/XNKdPk52KW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 3, 2020

The two ladies have been feuding for several months up to this point though, and it is certainly a highly anticipated match.

Below is the full match card for this Saturday’s event:

– AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

– Mimosa Mayhem Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

– AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

– Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall), Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky

– Broken Rules Match – Matt will leave AEW if he loses: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

– Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Fenix, Pentagon, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston and TBA

– The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy)

– Buy In/ Tooth And Nail Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker