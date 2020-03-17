Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre & More Set For WWE Raw Next Week

All WWE television broadcasts for the foreseeable future will likely be held at the company’s training facility in Orlando, but that doesn’t mean big names aren’t slated to show up between now and WrestleMania 36, less than three weeks away.

WWE has confirmed that both Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre will be on hand for a massive confrontation, as their WrestleMania main event match will be going on as planned, live from the Performance Center.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is Randy Orton. “The Viper” has been challenged by Edge to a Last Man Standing match at ‘Mania, and will deliver his answer live on the broadcast.