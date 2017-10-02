Brock Lesnar Vs. Finn Balor To Headline Survivor Series?

Current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has just been added to the October 23 Raw show in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On top of that, he’s also been added to the Survivor Series pay-per-view next month, which he wasn’t being advertised for previously.

According to Cageside Seats, the early word is that Finn Balor will get the next shot at Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

Read Also: Lesnar Faces Sheamus at WWE Winnipeg Live Event, Complete Results

Originally, WWE wanted Lesnar to successfully defend his title against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor prior to his showdown with Roman Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania.

While Lesnar will defend the Universal Title at Survivor Series, he won’t defend the title at this month’s TLC pay-per-view in his billed hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.