Brock Lesnar is a free agent.

The “Beast Incarnate” is not currently under contract with WWE after his previous deal expired, reports Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, and the company has begun delisting his merch from their official website.

Johnson notes in his report that Lesnar and WWE have been attempting to work out a new contract, but that discussions have halted as the two sides have “hit an impasse”. Currently he is still listed as a member of the Raw roster on the WWE website.

It is not unusual for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to take time off after WrestleMania, and in the eight years since his return to wrestling, he has used his presence at the annual “Showcase of the Immortals” to renegotiate his contract on multiple occasions.

Brock Lesnar was notably absent from this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, however, the first time since 2011 that he was not booked on the show.

Technically, Lesnar is free to negotiate offers with whoever he wants at this point. That said, options are limited within the wrestling and MMA world due to COVID-19 and international travel restrictions.

It’s hard to believe, given his relationship with Vince McMahon, that Lesnar would seriously entertain a competitor’s offer without bringing it to WWE first, and WWE obviously has more than enough money to keep him from going anywhere if it really came down to it.

We shall see.