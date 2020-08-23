Brodie Lee Destroys Cody Rhodes & The Nightmare Family In One-Sided Massacre To Win TNT Title

The “American Nightmare” has been destroyed and dethroned.

Brodie Lee, leader of The Dark Order and a former WWE Superstar (then known as Luke Harper), defeated Cody Rhodes on a special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite to become the new TNT Champion.

To be crystal clear, when we say Brodie “defeated” him, what we really mean is that he completely, utterly and hopelessly eviscerated the man.

Cody became the first ever TNT Champion by defeating Lance Archer in the finals of a hard-fought tournament at AEW Double or Nothing.

Over the past three months, the Nightmare Family head successfully defended the belt against all comers, both signed and unsigned, including names like Jake Hager, Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston.

Mr. Brodie’s defiantly quick victory was a stark contrast to Cody’s lax attitude during his last few open challenges, as he continually underestimated some of his foes and nearly got caught out multiple times.

And then… he walked into Dynamite this Saturday on TNT, delayed about half an hour due to the NBA Playoffs, and received one of the worst one-sided beatings in the company’s still young history.

Not only did Cody suffer, but the entire Dark Order flooded the stage and brutally assaulted the entire Nightmare Family, including his wife Brandi, his brother Dustin, coach Arn Anderson and QT Marshall.

The show went off the air with Brodie pouring the shattered remnants of the original silver-platted TNT title – the belt Cody has talked about having an emotional attachment to, despite it not being the finished product due to a COVID-related production delay.