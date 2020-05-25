Brodie Lee Gives Jon Moxley Respect Following AEW Double Or Nothing Defeat

Brodie Lee fell short at AEW’s Double Or Nothing this past weekend in his quest to become the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.
Jon Moxley was able to successfully retain his title in what was a very physical match that ended with Lee being busted open. Despite his defeat, Brodie clearly gained respect for the champion as he tweeted out that sentiment, adding that it’s all he has to say at the moment.
Respect to Jon Moxley. That's all I have to say at this time.
— Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) May 24, 2020