Brodie Lee On His Gimmick Being Linked With Vince McMahon: “I Have No Reason To Hate WWE”

Ever since he has appeared on AEW Dynamite there have been a lot of comparisons between Brodie Lee’s current gimmick and Vince McMahon.

There have been a lot of parallels between them with Brodie eating steak and losing his cool over others sneezing and fans have been quick to point that out. However, according to Brodie himself, any links have not been done on purpose.

“You can take it however you want,” Lee told Busted Open Radio when asked about the similarities. “I happen to be a fan of mafia movies and so that’s the way the character was portrayed for me. I believe the leadership style, the results speak for themselves. You people can take it any way you want. Trust me, I hear you. I hear everybody. Nothing was intentional. I have no reason to hate WWE. No reason to hate Vince McMahon. Nothing like that. But take it how you want. “If you walk into a boardroom and you realized how quickly the guy at the head of the table was not as strong or powerful as you and you realized you knew more than him, you have the hand up. My goal is to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’m the guy in control and the most powerful in the room. I speak the loudest, you listen to me and do what I say.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Brodie Lee will be in action at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing PPV where he will go one on one with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.