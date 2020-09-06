Brodie Lee Reveals He Can Work For NJPW, Claims It Is A “Bucket List Item”

Despite the fact he is currently thriving as the TNT Champion for AEW, Brodie Lee has revealed he is able to work for NJPW if he wants.

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Brodie spoke about how his contract with AEW and revealed he has the possibility to do independent work and compete for New Japan.

However, he did state that in America, he is exclusive to AEW, so any independent work would have to be outside of the country.

“I have the possibility to do both those things,” Lee revealed. “I think the indy work will be a bit more selective. New Japan is always a bucket list kind of item for me. So if the right opportunity came along, I would love to do it. In America, I’m AEW exclusive.”

Other names such as Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have both worked for New Japan while being part of the AEW roster, showcasing the contract situation that those in the company have.