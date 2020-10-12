Brodie Lee Reveals Original Plans For His AEW Career

Brodie Lee recently discussed his early AEW career and how the early plans for him were different from what actually went down.

The former TNT Champion was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to recently and he admitted that the original plans weren’t for him to win the title like he did. However, he noted that he doesn’t get too involved in the creative process.

“I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion,” Lee revealed. “I’m kind of not privy to the ins and outs, the nuts and bolts of it all, probably because I don’t want to be. Because if I get a thought in my head, I become quickly married to it, and then if something changes, I go insane. So, I try not to know too much about what’s supposed to happen and kind of just live in the moment.

“I learned my lessons the hard way over many, many years. So, I try to stay pretty level-headed, and not get too much information, and take things on as they are presented to me, and the match itself was presented to me a week or two before it even happened. So, I just kind of wanted to train, look the part, and then do whatever was asked of me.”

Brodie went into his actual debut with the company and how that didn’t go to plan either, as he was set to debut in his hometown or Rochester, which was quite well-known at the time.

“People knew kind of in a roundabout way, at least in the town of Rochester, that it was probably going to happen that way. But I think nationally, I don’t think Rochester was recognized as a place that is labeled on me as a hometown,” Lee said. “In WWE, I was never announced from Rochester. “I wasn’t allowed to be, so I don’t think people associated it with me. But I think there was a scuttlebutt in Rochester and people were ready for it, and of course, [it was]serendipitous to a point. And I thought it was going to be probably the highlight of my career and was too good to be true, and of course, it was.”

Finally, Brodie admitted that he was just happy to be part of AEW, stating that as soon as he left WWE he wanted to get involved in any way possible.