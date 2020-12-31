Brodie Lee Shirt Becomes The Highest Selling Pro Wrestling Tees Shirt Of 2020

Despite the fact that his tribute shirt has just been released, Brodie Lee is officially the highest-selling shirt for Pro Wrestling Tees.

Pro Wrestling Tees revealed the news on social media, proving just how popular the shirt has been, with the wrestling world coming together to celebrate the life of Brodie Lee. The company revealed that Orange Cassidy did have the highest-selling shirt, but after just four hours of it being released, Brodie Lee has broken that record.

Up until now… @orangecassidy had the highest selling shirt of 2020 on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc. He was just dethroned in just under 4 hrs after the release of this tribute shirt. The highest selling shirt of 2020 will go to Mr. Brodie Lee. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vDy1cE7RfE — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 31, 2020

That’s not the only record that the tribute shirt has broken either, as this has officially become the most sold shirt within 24 hours for the company, breaking the record before the end of AEW Dynamite after less than just two hours.

Of course, all of the money from the shirts are going to benefit the Huber Family.