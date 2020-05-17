Brodie Lee Talks Not Being Able To Debut In His Hometown, Which AEW Stars He Wants To Face

The Exalted One, Brodie Lee recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about being with AEW and his upcoming AEW World Title match at Double Or Nothing.

Firstly, Brodie explained why he chose to leave WWE, admitting that now there is nobody to blame as the opportunities he wanted are there for him to take.

“That’s the main reason why I didn’t want to be in WWE anymore, it’s because I knew those opportunities weren’t coming,” Lee said. “No matter how hard I scratched and clawed, no matter what I proved, they weren’t coming. I wasn’t one of the chosen ones. Now here I am, I’m proving it myself. But now, it’s like I know I’m great at professional wrestling. I know I deserve these spots, but now I have to show up and prove that to other people. So now there’s a certain pressure on me because there is no one to blame anymore.”

Brodie also spoke about how his debut was altered. He was originally set to debut in his hometown of Rochester, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic that wasn’t possible.

“March 18 was my debut,” Lee said. “I’m from Rochester, New York, and the AEW show on March 18 was slated to be in Rochester, New York. So, on the eleventh I was at the gym while the show was happening, and I watched everything kind of go down. The NBA cancelled its season. So I was one week away from debuting in my hometown in front of an AEW crowd. It was so frustrating for a minute.”

Brodie revealed that Tony Khan actually gave him the option of holding off his debut, but that wasn’t something that he wanted.

“At the same time, Tony Khan called me and said, ‘Look, if you don’t want to debut now we will wait. You don’t have to do anything, we’ll wait.’ Being in a hotel room for the past eight months now, I’m like a caged animal here. I need to get out. So there was no hesitation at all for me to jump on the opportunity to do it in front of a closed set and to jump in front of it. I yearn for that AEW crowd. We all do, we all want it back, and we also understand that we are performing for a television audience at the same time, and an internet audience. So we understand that a live crowd is not the only crowd we are in front of.”

Finally, Brodie Lee also spoke about who he is most excited to face down the line in AEW.

“The list is so long,” Lee said. “A guy like Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Cody Rhodes now. The list is so hard, even (Proud) And Powerful, Jericho, all those guys. Sammy Guevara. “It’s crazy to say. I don’t want to come off like, ‘Everybody,’ but literally almost everyone on the roster is a fun match up to me. It’s all fresh, it’s all new and it’s very cool. But a guy like Kenny Omega is probably at the top of the list to have that crazy, big time match up.”

Brodie Lee will be competing against a familiar foe first though. He will be in action at AEW’s Double Or Nothing as he battles for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.

