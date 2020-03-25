Brodie Lee To Make In-Ring Debut Tonight On AEW Dynamite

After being revealed as the mysterious “Exalted One”, Brodie Lee is set to make his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite tonight against an unnamed opponent.

Lee joined forces with The Dark Order last week in a big surprise reveal. Matt Hardy, who will be involved in a face-to-face segment with Chris Jericho on tonight’s show, had been heavily teased and expected for the role.

This will be Brodie’s first broadcast match since the 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, where he and Erick Rowan (as the Bludgeon Brothers) wrestled Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. He has not wrestled a singles match on television since June 2018.