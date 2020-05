All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for tonight’s all new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, and it’s going to be… WONDERFUL!

Coming off their win in the highly entertaining, first ever “Stadium Stampede” match, Broken Matt Hardy will team with the “Bucks of Youth”, Nick and Matt Jackson, for an interesting six-man tag team match against Joey Janela and Private Party.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8PM ET.